Citing the COVID-19 pandemic, the Santa Fe Opera today canceled its entire 2020 season, which was scheduled to open from July 3 through Aug. 29.
"I am at a loss to describe the disappointment that I myself and all my colleagues feel today," General Director Robert K. Meya wrote in an open letter Monday. "I know that we are joined by the many singers, musicians and artisans who have been tirelessly preparing for our 2020 season when I say that our greatest regret is not being able to share in the creative process with you, our beloved patrons.”
Meya announced the cancellation of the season’s five productions and the world premiere of an operatic version of M Butterfly as well as all associated activities, including the apprentice scenes performances, backstage tours, a children’s summer camp program and seminars for adults.
Ticketholders for 2020 season activities will have three options — donating the value of the tickets back to the company as a charitable contribution; receiving a credit for their value to be applied to purchases for the 2021 or 2022 season; or receiving a refund for their value.
The opera also announced a ticket donation matching campaign. Board members and other donors have pledged up to $3 million, matching the value of donated tickets on a dollar-for-dollar basis. A portion of the funds generated from the campaign will be used to provide a level of compensation to the performers, technical personnel, and staff members hired on a seasonal basis.
Repertory plans for the opera’s 2021 season, which were originally scheduled to be announced in mid-May, will be disclosed in late summer or early fall. It's not known whether the 2021 season will include any of the canceled productions from this summer.
For information, call the opera box office at 505-986-5900 or 800-280-4654, or visit santafeopera.org.
As a tour guide who will lose lots of business because of this closure, I still think the Opera did the right thing. Even if it could figure out social distancing for the audience how could it require singers to wear masks? And the backstage and production crew would definitely be too close for too long. Fundraising for the singers and the crews is also the right thing to do as well as use any stimulus money for this purpose.
One might hope that the Tristan, the first ever performace of this opera in Santa Fe, might be given next season. Before the problems, the response to it was enormous.
YEAH, WELL , BEING ITS FOR RICH PEOPLE, THEN THEY WILL BE AFFECTED
