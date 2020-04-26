A Santa Fe nursing home confirmed a third case of COVID-19 was contracted by a staff member, according to a statement from its parent company.
A spokesman for Houston-based LifeWells Senior Living, which owns Legacy at Santa Fe, said the employee “was exposed to COVID-19 outside of work,” was asymptomatic and had worked at least 24 hours before the test came back. The company said it would test all residents and staff over the weekend.
“We anticipate receiving results back on Monday, April 27,” the statement said, though it did not detail how many people were in contact with the employee.
COVID-19 has had deadly consequences in assisted-living facilities throughout the country. On Friday, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said 45 percent of the state’s deaths from the virus at the time stemmed from nursing homes or other long-term care facilities.
On Saturday, an additional five residents from Life Care Center in Farmington died.
On April 10, The New Mexican confirmed two staff members tested positive for the novel coronavirus at Legacy at Santa Fe, on Avenida Aldea in northwest Santa Fe. It’s unknown if these workers have recovered.
LifeWells Senior Living has nursing homes in New Mexico, Texas and Florida.
Justin Yee, a spokesman for LifeWells, said the company knew about the positive case at Legacy at Santa Fe on Friday.
Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told NPR that infected but asymptomatic people are one of the reasons for high transmission across the country. Redfield said as many as 1 in 4 people with the virus would show no symptoms.
An outbreak in the retirement home La Vida Llena in Albuquerque, which started with a single asymptomatic worker in late March, has led to the deaths of at least 16 residents.
Attorney General Hector Balderas sent out preliminary findings of an investigation into the retirement home, which said La Vida Llena did not follow public health orders, failed to alert residents and discouraged employees from wearing gloves and masks.
In a statement, the company pushed back on the preliminary findings and said its leadership was not interviewed.
“We will be fully cooperative, including detailing the comprehensive set of actions we’ve taken over the past month to follow the directives and orders issued by state and federal agencies,” the statement said.
As of Thursday, 16 La Vida Llena residents tested positive out of 415 people in a new round of tests last week, and 10 are in care on-site. Thirty-four caregivers tested positive.
