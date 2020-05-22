In lieu of a Memorial Day gathering to honor fallen servicemen and servicewomen, Santa Fe National Cemetery, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will remember veterans interred there through two online commemorations and a remote ceremony broadcast on Facebook.
One website, called Roll of Honor, will list the names of veterans interred in all national cemeteries. The other, Veterans Legacy Memorial, will allow anyone to sign on and express memories and appreciation for any veteran.
The cemetery will post a video screening of a small memorial service at 10 a.m. Monday on a state-based Veterans Affairs Facebook site.
The national cemetery will remain open for visitors Monday.
Visit vlm.cem.va.gov to access the Roll of Honor and Veterans Legacy Memorial websites.
Visit facebook.com/vanewmexico to access the video of Santa Fe National Cemetery’s private Memorial Day observation at 10 a.m. Monday.
Memorial Day closings
Hours of operation at a number of offices, institutions and businesses will be affected by the observance of Memorial Day on Monday:
• Most federal, state, city and county offices, as well as most banks and financial institutions, will be closed.
• Santa Fe Public Schools’ summer meal program will be closed; free breakfasts and lunches will be offered Tuesday.
• Santa Fe Trails buses, Santa Fe Ride and Santa Fe Pickup programs will not operate.
• The New Mexico Rail Runner Express commuter train will not operate.
• The North Central Regional Transit District Blue Buses will not run.
• City trash and recycling pickups will operate as normal. Santa Fe County solid waste transfer stations will be closed as part of the regular schedule.
