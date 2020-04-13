The Santa Fe City Council has created a Quality of Life Committee — and during its first meeting, members will discuss something affecting everyone's quality of life: COVID-19.
The agenda for the initial virtual meeting, scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday, will include a look at how the city is responding to community needs during the COVID-19 crisis, as well as an update on the police department's Operation Downtown Focus initiative, designed to deter crime.
These are the sorts of issues the committee will address in the future, Mayor Alan Webber and City Councilor Carol Romero-Wirth said during a web-based briefing Monday.
"Traditionally in most cities, city government is about taking care of things — roads, streets, bridges, our water system, our rec center," Webber said. "But city government is about the people of Santa Fe first and foremost."
Though city leaders have been working on the formation of such a committee for some time, Romero-Wirth said "with the COVID-19 crisis it's going to be more important than ever as we look to identify, understand and respond to the city's needs."
She said the committee will be open to tackling such issues as homelessness, veterans' affairs, ordinances about animals and other challenges — including how to help the city get moving again after the COVID-19 threat passes.
She said she thinks the committee will act much like an interim state legislative committee — presenting reports and taking input and ideas on a variety of topics relevant to the public.
"Maybe there's a gap in services, maybe it's the way a law is written, maybe the law [as written] is not serving us," Romero-Wirth said. "The possibilities are pretty broad and wide open at this point."
Webber and Romero-Wirth said the City Council recently voted to consolidate its Public Works and Public Utilities committees into one entity, since both cover issues and programs related to infrastructure and city services.
Webber said he's seen items come through the City Council for consideration that wouldn't necessarily fit the parameters of either the Public Works or Public Utilities committees.
"Neither is about human services," he said.
Romero-Wirth will chair the committee, one of only three to be comprised of City Council members. The other members are councilors Jamie Cassutt-Sanchez, Michael Garcia, Chris Rivera and Renee Villarreal.
Other cities around the country, including New Orleans and Dallas, have formed quality of life committees, and sometimes those entities also tackle issues about the arts and cultural affairs.
