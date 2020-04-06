Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber issued emergency restrictions Monday for all grocery stores, supermarkets and farmers markets to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, including provisions banning reusable bags and limiting the number of customers shopping in a store at one time.
Webber said in a teleconference Monday morning the emergency order includes best practices employed in other states, such as Massachusetts and Connecticut, and national trade associations.
"On one hand our grocery stores and supermarkets are essential," Webber said. "If we don't limit customer and employee interactions, and customer-to-customer interactions, they risk being high transference sites."
Under the order, the city will not enforce its Reusable Bag Ordinance, which prohibits stores from using single-use plastic bags, and will stop collecting a 10-cent fee for each paper bag, as it has been doing for years under the Reusable Bag Ordinance. The fee often has been passed on to customers.
Instead, Webber's order asks stores to stop allowing customers to bring in reusable bags from home, and to stop charging the bag fees.
Employees must be given breaks to wash their hands, Webber said, and stores must provide hand-washing facilities for customers and employees.
Also included on the order's mandates for stores is to provide disinfectant for high-touch surfaces, such as grocery carts and touch pads — and to regularly disinfect them.
Stores must mark spaces to ensure customers remain six feet apart, Webber said, and they can only operate at 30 percent of the state fire marshal's limit for building capacity. Employees must be designated at each store to to ensure it is not overcapacity and that people are practicing social-distancing measures.
The order also calls for stores to provide exclusive shopping hours for people at the highest risk of developing the most severe symptoms of the respiratory illness caused by the virus, COVID-19, and to limit the number of people in the store to 25 percent of capacity during those times.
Stores are to discontinue all self-service salad bars, food stations and sampling stands.
The order also advises stores to implement one-way aisles by April 13 and to install Plexiglas shields at check-out stations. It also advises offering curbside or home-delivery options.
In the order, Webber asks households to limit shopping trips to one a week and to have no more than two people per household visit a store at the same time. He urges people not to hoard items and to purchase enough for a period of two weeks.
Additionally, Webber asks shoppers to wipe down carts and wash their hands after shopping.
Utter rubbish by King Webber. Unclear how any of this is to be enforced, other than Alan spanking us. IF such things are to be done, it is the Governor, not King Webber, who should be doing them. But then King Webber is a bit fuzzy about such things.
Just to help out, the piece has a number of errors, but who cares. Its all rubbish anyway. Best ignored. I was at Smith's this morning, and the King was being ignored.
What SHOULD we do?? Its obvious... Lock Down the public, and DELIVER the groceries; as China and Asia do. That works. Let the King order that groceries close their doors, and deliver the groceries, and problem solved. But, of course, he doesn't have the resources to do that, the Governor does.
So, King Webber should save his breath for his soup, rather than make so much noise about matters he really can't control. But then, since he'd like to BE Governor, perhaps he gets confused, about this and most other things.
Advice from the bleachers.... Ignore King Webber, and he'll go away.
Using alphabet names won't work. Some names are very common and some rare. If all of the A -C show up the store could not accommodate all of them as many names start with these letters. On the other hand as you get to the end of the alphabet there are fewer names that begin with U-Z.
There was an excellent article in today's "Planet Princeton" about reusable bags. It begins: "The Plastics Industry Association and those aligned with their interests are using false information to undermine the movement to reduce the use of disposables, particularly plastic.
On March 18, the Plastics Industry Association sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services requesting a public statement from the department endorsing single-use plastics as the safest choice amid the current pandemic."
You can read the whole letter here: https://planetprinceton.com/2020/04/06/letters-local-plastic-bag-ban-advocate-says-covid-19-being-used-to-wage-a-war-on-reusable-bags/
Why not limit grocery shopping this way: People with last names beginning with A-M shop Monday Wednesday and Friday. People with last names beginning with N-Z shop on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. People over 60 or disabled people shop on Sunday.
Now that is truly idiotic. On a Santa Fe Whiny Blue Wokeabilly could come up with a bureaucratic way to add more rules and regulations to our lives. Go home and stay home.
There is no evidence whatsoever that banning reusable bags does anything useful to combat coronavirus. Another knee-jerk reaction by our ever uninformed mayor.
We need addition guidance and procedures to avoid long lines and wait times. They should allow people with last names A-C can shop on Sunday, D-G can shop on Mondays and so forth. That way you limit the number of people attempting to shop and keep the lines down too.
One might hope your suggestion is pure satire. Alas, I doubt it. It's pure Santa Fe Blue, add more regulations, pass more rules, oversee the people with ever more interference. It's not hard to shop. Get over yourself. Go home. Stay home. Order online so you don't interfere with real people getting on with life during a Pandemic. SMH.
Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.