A Santa Fe County man who was a resident in an Albuquerque skilled-nursing facility was one of three people to die from COVID-19, the state said Tuesday in its daily report.
The man, who was not identified, was in his 90s. He was a resident of the Las Palomas Center facility in Northeast Albuquerque. The facility is owned by Genesis HealthCare.
The state listed two other deaths: A man in his 90s from Eddy County and a woman in her 70s from Bernalillo County.
The state announced 110 more cases, including three in Santa Fe County. In all, 854 New Mexicans have died from the novel coronavirus.
Sixty-nine people are hospitalized with COVID-19, and the Department of Health said 15,586 have been designated as having recovered.
