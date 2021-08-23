New Mexico's battle against COVID-19 continues to rage, and the numbers are troubling.
The state reported 2,201 new cases over a three-day period ending Monday, including 101 in Santa Fe County and 38 in Rio Arriba County.
In addition, a Santa Fe County man in his 60s was among nine deaths reported Monday by the state Department of Health. The agency said the man was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
Of the state's cases, nearly one-fourth — 501 — were in Bernalillo County. But the virus continues to roll on in Eastern New Mexico, where Chaves (164 cases), Eddy (179) and Lea (169) counties continue the struggle. In addition, Otero County (80) and Doña Ana County (163) have high case counts.
The number the Health Department closely monitors — hospitalizations — remains high but consistent. On Monday, 352 people were admitted for coronavirus-related issues.
Of the deaths reported over the weekend, San Juan, Bernalillo and Eddy counties suffered two deaths each. The other victims were from De Baca and McKinley counties.
Since the crisis began in March 2020, 4,481 people in New Mexico have died from COVID-19.
Two-thirds of the state's population older than 18 have been fully vaccinated. But 11 counties remain under 50 percent for total vaccinations and one — Roosevelt County — remains under 35 percent.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
FDA has now FULLY APPROVED the Pfizer vaccine!!
EVERYONE NEEDS TO GET VACCINATED…. NO EXCUSES!!! PERIOD.
It’s amazing that this even needs to be said. Hospitals and ICUs are full in certain parts of the country and people that need any kind of hospital care are being turned away. Covid death tolls are climbing quickly again. Governments and businesses are reinstating mask mandates. Some regions are going back into shutdown.
Don’t get the vaccine and you remain part of the problem and could silently be responsible for deaths of friends, family, and even yourself.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.