On a day the state saw an additional 21 COVID-19 deaths, including a Santa Fe County man in his 90s, the Department of Health reported 738 people are receiving treatment for the disease at New Mexico hospitals.
The state, which recently stopped listing the percentage of hospital beds and intensive care unit beds that were occupied at hospitals, updated its methodology for reporting on Monday. It said it would now list hospitalizations from reports it receives from facilities throughout the state each day, rather than from case investigation and contact tracing.
The change is stark: On Sunday, the state listed 506 hospitalizations.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has said for much of the past month the state's health care system was at risk of being overwhelmed. Monday's report did little to indicate New Mexico was anywhere close to turning a corner, as it reported 1,259 novel coronavirus cases, including 91 in Santa Fe County.
The count once again was headed by Bernalillo County, with 374, and Doña Ana County, with 203. Twenty-nine of the state's 33 counties had at least once case.
One case was reported Monday at the Penitentiary of New Mexico near Santa Fe.
New Mexico's COVID death count now is at 1,236. Monday's report included people whose ages ranged from their 20s to their 90s. Eighteen of those who died were hospitalized.
Twenty-three Santa Fe County residents have died of COVID-19, according to the state.
The state said the overall COVID-19 case count is 65,454 since the crisis began in March. Thirteen of the state's counties now have seen more than 1,000 cases.
