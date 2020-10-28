While long-term care facilities were hit hard early on by COVID-19, Kingston Residence of Santa Fe and its elderly inhabitants for a while managed to go unscathed after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in New Mexico in March.
For months, the assisted living and memory care facility off Rodeo Road avoided any infections among residents and employees. In fact, a spokesman said, neither residents nor employees ever displayed symptoms that would be cause for concern and set in motion infection control measures at the facility.
But in recent weeks, amid a worrisome resurgence of the virus not just in New Mexico but nationwide, the facility has been in the throes of an outbreak that so far has claimed three lives and infected 22 residents and 19 staff members.
"We have resisted COVID in our building ever since March," Kingston spokesman Adam Spriggs said. "Very, very early on, we took measures that were above and beyond CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] protocols."
The facility quickly instituted a no-visitor policy. It secured respirator masks and other personal protective equipment for employees. It conducted health assessments and temperature readings daily. Hand-washing and disinfection of surfaces and equipment were frequent occurrences.
But the invisible virus showed up regardless.
"The state of New Mexico is seeing daily cases increasing by 103 percent on average, and so that has just created, you know, a really challenging environment to keep it out of any business, really," Spriggs said.
A man who has a loved one in the facility and requested anonymity for fear of retribution said he knew it was only a matter of time before the virus infiltrated Kingston Residence.
"It appeared that Kingston was doing a good job of trying to keep the virus out and maintaining good standards and guidelines," he said.
But since the virus has besieged the facility, the man said, Kingston has been less than transparent. He said Kingston has fallen short on communication since an initial alert to family members of a "single case of a staff worker," the man said.
"Our only information that anything else has happened there has come from The New Mexican," he said. "We've gotten emails, but the emails just talk about generic things like, 'Be sure to wear your masks' and things like that. There's never been any notification that they've had more cases, let alone three of their residents have died."
According to the New Mexico Aging and Long-Term Services Department, the first known positive COVID-19 case at Kingston involved a staff member who "independently tested" for the virus Oct. 10. The employee received a positive result two days later and informed the facility, sparking a rapid response with "100 percent testing" on Oct. 13, Breanna Anderson, a department spokeswoman, wrote in an email.
Though an employee was first to test positive, Anderson said it's unknown exactly who caused the outbreak at Kingston.
"We cannot definitively come to the conclusion that the COVID-positive, asymptomatic staff member that triggered the Rapid Response was the only positive case within the facility. We utilize surveillance testing and contact tracing to identify positives and initiate a Rapid Response," she wrote. "Contract tracing does not come to that granular of conclusions — it can identify potential risk areas and high-risk patients, but in most cases not ‘patient 0.’ ”
According to Kingston's website, residents who've tested positive are being treated in an isolated respiratory unit and are being monitored in accordance with CDC protocols.
Of the nearly 1,000 COVID-19-related deaths in New Mexico, more than 300 involved patients or residents and four involved health care workers at long-term care facilities, according to the state.
Anderson noted COVID-19 is a "very contagious virus that can and does spread very quickly and easily," especially in congregate settings like long-term care facilities.
"That is why the state has implemented comprehensive guidelines surrounding the care of our senior population, those most vulnerable to the virus," she wrote.
Older adults living in nursing homes or long-term care facilities are particularly susceptible, according to the CDC, which reports "the communal nature of nursing homes and long-term care facilities, and the population served (generally older adults often with underlying medical conditions), put those living in nursing homes at increased risk of infection and severe illness from COVID-19."
Spriggs, the Kingston spokesman, said the company took the virus "very seriously" from its onset.
"That helped us build the right habits early on," he said.
While the facility has remained vigilant, he said, "what we're seeing is that it's just a matter of time, unfortunately" for the virus to creep into Kingston.
"We have staff who, you know, they don't live at the building. They have to go home, and they have to live their lives and take care of their families and shop at grocery stores," he said.
"They've all been guided to be very responsible outside of work — I know they've taken that seriously — but I think we all understand the risk that comes with just this undetectable virus that there can be a transmission, you know, anywhere at anytime."
According to the company's website, 18 of 24 Kingston employees who have quarantined due to possible COVID-19-related symptoms have been cleared to return to work.
"Only six remain in quarantine and we hope they will be able to return to work soon," the website states.
Cheryl Choman, the facility's executive director, referred inquiries to Spriggs.
"Our policy is for all that information to come from home office," he said, referring to the Ohio-based corporate offices.
Spriggs said Kingston Residence of Santa Fe has been able to manage staffing gaps "pretty well" either with existing staff or employees from other facilities who have volunteered to help in Santa Fe. He called Kingston a "standout skilled nursing community" that has been in Santa Fe for more than 30 years.
"We just hope that everybody is able to to rally as a community and to keep our staff and keep our residents and our families in their hearts and in their minds," he said, adding that the situation isn't all doom and gloom.
"Recoveries are very common," he said. "As we've seen in different communities that Kingston operates, we'll see residents who will graduate from our [rapid processing] unit who will return to health and return to happy and healthy lives. Our staff will return to work. There will be a light at the end of the tunnel."
