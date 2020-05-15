Bookworms, rejoice.
The three public libraries in Santa Fe have announced they will begin limited services next week, including curbside pickup of materials, and will reopen outdoor book drops.
Beginning Monday, outdoor drops will be open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
While all buildings will remain closed to the public, patrons can begin checking out new materials starting Wednesday. Curbside hours will be noon to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and Saturday.
Using the library's online catalog, patrons may place items on hold and pick them up at a library site when materials are available. Each patron's account login is their last name and library card number.
Librarians will not accept returns at curbside pickup.
After an item becomes available, the library will contact a patron by phone or email, and the patron has 10 days to pick up the item.
Each branch has a dedicated parking area for pickup, with signs listing the phone number to call for delivery. The libraries ask that people remain in cars during pickup.
Patrons may check out up to 15 DVDs, 15 CDs and 15 audiobooks for up to two weeks. Up to 50 books can be checked out for up to four weeks. Newer books, however, are limited to four per patron and may be checked out for only two weeks.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.