Their work has placed them at the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic in high-contact situations: responding to violent incidents, aiding people in crisis, monitoring protests, interacting with members of the homeless community and enforcing face mask rules.
Still, officials say just 10 officers with the Santa Fe Police Department, out of 141 on the force, and one employee at the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, out of 107 total workers, have tested positive for the illness.
Five of the city police cases are active, data shows.
The local law enforcement agencies have managed to avoid an outbreak like the one that struck the Albuquerque Police Department last month, infecting more than 50 workers, according to news reports. That department has had over 100 infections throughout the pandemic.
The Santa Fe police chief and sheriff credit their lower rates of infection, in part, to fastidious efforts to sanitize working environments and adherence to social-distancing guidelines.
Chief Andrew Padilla and Sheriff Adan Mendoza acknowledged, however, they don't have mandatory testing for officers.
"There could be asymptomatic carriers," Mendoza said, adding the possibility has raised concern among his deputies. "That comes with any profession, but I think we are doing the best to be safe."
The one infection in the sheriff's office was not due to workplace transmission, Mendoza said.
Law enforcement cases of COVID-19 account for only one-sixth of a percent of the 6,800 cases confirmed so far in Santa Fe County. Those include a total of 79 city workers.
The city and county fire departments have reported slightly higher rates, with a combined 21 cases since the pandemic began. Those departments also have no testing requirements.
In comparison, the Albuquerque Police Department conducts testing on a six- and sometimes seven-days-a week schedule.
The Santa Fe County jail also has a rigorous testing program, in which all incoming inmates undergo testing and 20 percent of jail staff are tested on a weekly basis.
City and county officials said all of their agencies are following state Department of Health guidelines, which require symptom and temperature checks of each employee before they enter public facilities. But testing isn't included in those recommendations.
James Walton, a spokesman for the Department of Health, said it recommends law enforcement agencies follow both state guidelines for employers and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for law enforcement.
Neither the CDC nor the state recommend testing, however, unless an employee is showing symptoms. The guidelines do say municipalities can create their own guidelines, tailoring rules for each department.
Herman Lovato, a spokesman for the state Department of Public Safety, said there are no specific testing requirements for New Mexico State Police officers, and the department's recommendation to local law enforcement agencies across the state is to follow Health Department and CDC guidelines.
Santa Fe County did not provide the total number of worker infections, but spokeswoman Carmelina Hart attributed what she called a low transmission rate to early adoption of COVID-19 protocols and a coronavirus task force.
"In addition, the County has followed all Public Health Orders issued by Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and has emphasized to staff the importance of following COVID safe practices," Hart said in an email.
Padilla chalked up a low number of cases in the city police department to a robust plan to prevent transmission — coupled with a bit of luck.
The front lobby of the police department's headquarters is currently closed to the public, and some civilian staff are allowed to telecommute for work to reduce the number of people in the building. Anyone with business at the building is asked to use a call box for assistance.
Daily shift briefings have been reduced to 10 minutes, and officers are asked to sit at least 6 feet apart and wear masks, Padilla said.
Briefing rooms are disinfected on a regular basis, he said, and patrol vehicles are disinfected two to three times a week.
The agency has used foggers to disinfect its facilities, he said. "Every nook and cranny of the building is getting fogged."
Mendoza said the sheriff's office also has invested in foggers to help disinfect rooms and vehicles, and the agency has shifted to virtual briefings.
Padilla said his officers remain concerned about bringing the deadly virus home to their families. Some take off their clothing in their garage and completely disinfect it before entering, he said.
“It’s tough,” Padilla said. “They honestly have their own personal concern, but they know that’s part of their duties.”
As New Mexico prepares to ramp up its vaccine distribution program — with thousands of doses administered last week and more on the way this week — the public safety agencies may be able to keep their COVID-19 counts low.
Staff at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe were the first in the state to receive Pfizer's vaccine last week. Spokesman Arturo Delgado said the hospital has been in talks with the city and county to provide inoculations for essential workers and already has vaccinated the first group — 42 county emergency medical services staff.
County Assistant Fire Chief Brian Mora was one of them.
Delgado said more inoculations are planned this week.
Long-term care residents and staff are currently next in line to receive a vaccine from Moderna, which obtained emergency approval from the Food and Drug Administration last week. The first shipment of that vaccine was sent Sunday.
Lujan Grisham said in a news conference last week that the following round of vaccinations will be offered to police officers, as well as firefighters, prison and jail inmates and workers, teachers, child care workers, public transit workers and members of the National Guard.
All New Mexicans will be eligible in Phase 3.
Mendoza said he hopes for more communication with the state on when, exactly, law enforcement would be in line for the vaccine.
There might be some reservations among deputies about the vaccine, he added, but he believes the majority of his staff will be open to getting the shot.
“I think obviously there is a little apprehension,” Mendoza said. “But the deputies are concerned about COVID and would be willing to participate in the program. It would take away a little bit of concern about asymptomatic spread."
"Our deputies, sometimes we are first on the scene even prior to EMS. We secure the scene," Mendoza said.
"Everyone is important, but we just want to be included."
