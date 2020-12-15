Santa Fe Indian School announced Monday it will remain in a remote-learning model for the third quarter of the 2020-21 school year.
The boarding school, which comprises students from all tribes and pueblos in New Mexico, said in a news release the rising number of COVID-19 cases in many of the communities it serves led to the decision.
SFIS closed its campus to students at the beginning of the school year. It has an enrollment of more than 700 middle and high school students, and two-thirds of them live in campus dormitories during the year.
“We are keenly aware of the impact on our students, especially the seniors who have already sacrificed major milestones in their high school experience," said SFIS Superintendent Roy M. Herrera. "Remote learning is challenging and has not only required creativity but the perseverance of all involved.”
A decision on whether to bring students back to the campus part time for the final half of the spring semester will be made by the school's Board of Trustees in February.
