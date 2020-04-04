The Santa Fe Indian Center, which provides food programs, emergency financial assistance and community gatherings to the Native community in Santa Fe County, will offer “Care Bundles” to families in need this week.
Director Caren Gala said she ordered canned soups, rice, beans, snacks for kids, soft foods for seniors, personal care items and baby care products, including food.
Gala said she ordered food and supplies for between 100 to 125 people with help from the Santa Fe Community Foundation COVID-19 Response fund, but said grant funding will provide for only one-third of families who need the support.
“I’m sure we’re going to see demand for more,” she said. “We take care of all of Santa Fe County.”
She said she’s also prepared backpacks with personal items for the homeless with items such as a blanket with shampoos and soaps.
Gala said cash donations are preferred and can be made to the project online through the Santa Fe Community Foundation, nmcf.org/support-a- project. Those interested in donating food or items, can email sfindian center@gmail.com or visit.santafe indiancenter.org.
The New Mexican
