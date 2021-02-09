Peter Graham views his science classroom at Santa Fe High School as his office, and he has taught from there since the start of the 2020-21 school year — even though it has been bereft of any students.
Santa Fe High and other public secondary schools statewide have operated in the remote model, with students learning at home on their computers, since March, when the coronavirus pandemic hit New Mexico.
“This is where I work, and this is what I do,” Graham said. “This is where I want to be.”
That steadfast dedication to his profession is a big reason Graham volunteered to be on campus when students return Feb. 22. He is one of 54 teachers and support staff members at Santa Fe High who have agreed to help provide classroom instruction — the most at any school in the district — when hybrid learning launches at secondary schools.
While the model — which combines two days of classroom instruction each week with three days of remote learning — will be a first for public middle and high schools in Santa Fe, most elementary schools opened at least some classrooms to students under the hybrid system for a few weeks in the fall.
Santa Fe High Principal Carl Marano said 38 percent of the school’s teachers and support staff will return, a rate he credits to workers’ confidence in being able to remain safe on campus.
In comparison, Salazar and Tesuque elementary schools did not have a single teacher or staff member volunteer to return as of Monday. Tesuque also had no volunteers when elementary schools opened in October.
“My motto from day one — and I know it might sound cheesy — is we put students first,” Marano said. “Now, we don’t put students ahead of our health and safety, but at the same time, we are in this profession to help our students. And this is an important time.”
Graham is one of several teachers who have remotely conducted lessons from their classrooms at Santa Fe High, Marano said, and they have seen firsthand the safety protocols and guidelines the district is following in preparation for a safe return to school.
Most desks in each classroom have been placed 6 feet apart, which gives students 9 feet of space from one another. Plexiglass shields were installed in offices and at teachers’ desks during the summer and fall, as were signs and arrows designed to create a safe flow on campus as students move between classes.
Reed Meschefske, Santa Fe High’s drama and film studies teacher, said the safety features make him feel like the district has done all it could to prepare the school for students’ return.
“I feel like Santa Fe Public Schools has been ahead of the curve on a lot of this stuff,” Meschefske said. “Kids were given Chromebooks before the end of spring break” in 2020, when all schools statewide shut down. “They installed new water fountains that have sensors so that no one is making [physical] contact,” he said. “I’ve been incredibly impressed with the proactive attitude in getting these schools ready for when students come back.”
Veronica García, superintendent of Santa Fe Public Schools, said she is impressed with the total number of teachers and staff who have volunteered for classroom instruction so far — 278 as of Monday — and is cautiously optimistic that more teachers and staff eventually will decide to return.
However, she said, the rate of teachers returning to campus largely will be determined by how soon they receive COVID-19 vaccinations.
The state Department of Health has not yet authorized vaccine distribution for teachers as a group, although those over the age of 75 and those at high risk of a severe illness are eligible to receive it.
García said for many teachers, seeing colleagues working safely in their classrooms might be just as strong a motivation as a vaccine.
“As more staff learn about the safety protocols we have in place, and as they see some of their peers coming back and they evaluate their own personal circumstances, that might determine if they come back before they’re vaccinated,” she said.
Graham, 58, said he received his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, which helped ease some of his concerns about returning to the classroom.
Teachers’ concerns about possibly contracting the coronavirus shouldn’t be downplayed, he added.
“This is going to be a little different, so there is going to be some hesitancy,” Graham said.
García noted some teachers’ cautious approach stems from high case numbers in the neighborhoods surrounding their schools. Capital High School, where only 28 teachers and staff have volunteered to return, is in the 87507 ZIP code, which continues to be one of the state’s hot spots.
On Tuesday, that ZIP code had the eighth-highest daily count in the state, with 12, a number that represented almost 43 percent of Santa Fe County’s cases for the day.
Capital Principal Jaime Holladay said many teachers and administrators are fighting a public perception that educators are more comfortable working from home than in the classroom. Instead, she said, remote learning has led many teachers — regardless of grade level — to work twice as hard as they would if schools were completely open.
“Me and my teaching staff go above and beyond every single day,” Holladay said. “Just because a teacher is staying remote until they’re vaccinated doesn’t mean they are not committed to our students. When I look at our staff who are volunteering to return, it’s exciting. We’re looking forward to having students back.”
Meschefske said he is excited to see his students in the classroom as well, especially if it can lead to an actual stage production this year. So far, the school’s theater troupe has put on a pair of online performances, and a musical is scheduled for a March 4 virtual opening.
One rite of passage Meschefske said he sorely missed last year was the senior play to round out the year.
“For so many of my students, I spend every day after school with them,” Meschefske said. “My seniors, I’ve spent thousands of hours with them. … I’m hoping we have can have actors actually onstage one last time and do one last show together.”
