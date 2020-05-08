The city of Santa Fe on Friday extended its closures of libraries, senior centers, recreation centers and city buildings through the end of May as it tries to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Public meetings will continue to be held virtually, all city-sponsored events this month have been canceled, and summer recreation and youth programs will not be held this summer.
City parks and trails remain open, but playground equipment, basketball courts and tennis courts are closed.
"The City will continue to monitor emerging health recommendations, best practices, and the financial crisis as we make decisions moving forward about whether, how and when to reopen City government," city officials said in a statement.
