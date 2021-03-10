Santa Fe County’s improving COVID-19 situation is nothing but good news for high school sports fans.
The county was elevated to green status after the number of cases continued to dip the past two weeks. Its positivity rate is down to 1.4 percent with just 5.9 cases per 100,000 residents — both well below the state’s threshold for green status.
The upgrade means Capital, Santa Fe High, St. Michael’s, Santa Fe Prep and, if it returns to sports this school year, Pojoaque Valley — can now welcome up to 50 percent of a facility’s capacity for outdoor sporting events and, for the first time since the spring, can have 25 percent of capacity at indoor events.
The first indoor event to welcome fans will be next week’s volleyball match between Santa Fe High and visiting Capital at Toby Roybal Memorial Gymnasium. Santa Fe Public Schools athletic coordinator Larry Chavez said he will meet with the local fire marshal this week to determine the entry plan and official capacity for the venues at Santa Fe High and Capital.
Ivan Head Stadium will host Santa Fe High’s soccer teams for the remainder of the season while Capital’s refurbished multipurpose facility will do the same for all three teams. Ivan Head’s seating capacity of approximately 6,000, Chavez said, will be lowered just a touch since the first two rows on both sidelines have been blocked off from fans as a means to create a buffer between the playing surface and the spectators.
“There’s a lot of factors that go into determining what 25 percent is or what 50 percent is and, you know, I’m sure our community will have those questions when go online and they type in ‘capacity of Ivan Head Stadium’ and it comes up with 6,000, well technically you can let 3,000,” Chavez said. “But there’s a lot of factors that go into determining those percentages. We’re still continuing to work through those numbers.”
Santa Fe High’s soccer teams typically play their home games on the lower field just south of the football stadium and the gym, but stationary cameras purchased by Santa Fe Public Schools for both high schools are only installed in Ivan Head. The school plans to use them to stream games online for fans who cannot get in or are unable to attend.
The move into the football stadium essentially ensures anyone who wants to buy a ticket for soccer will get in. Rarely, if ever, do soccer matches at either high school threaten to top 50 percent of capacity. Same, too, for volleyball in bigger gyms. Chavez said the lone exceptions are the intracity matchups that have sometimes attracted hundreds of spectators.
Nearly every other county around Santa Fe remained at yellow, which restricts outdoor events to 25 percent and prohibits fans from going inside. The exception is Los Alamos County, which was elevated to turquoise Wednesday. Up to 75 percent is available for outdoor events and 33 percent for indoors.
Earlier this week Chavez agreed to move Saturday’s scheduled Capital-Los Alamos volleyball match from Santa Fe to Los Alamos. Given Wednesday’s news, he said he elected to keep the match in Los Alamos despite the fact that it’s technically a home date for Capital.
