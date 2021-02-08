Santa Fe County reported nine new cases of the coronavirus Monday, its lowest daily total in nearly four months.
There were 315 new infections statewide and 13 additional deaths, according to the New Mexico Department of Health.
A Santa Fe County woman in her 90s and a Taos County man in his 70s were among the newly reported fatalities. The Taos County man had been hospitalized.
Health officials said 396 people in New Mexico were receiving hospital care for COVID-19.
The last time Santa Fe County's daily case count dropped to single digits was Oct. 11, when it recorded eight infections.
New Mexico has had 177,867 known cases, resulting in 3,412 deaths.
As of Monday, the state had administered 342,088 doses of the coronavirus vaccine, with 89,208 residents having received both doses of the two-shot vaccine.
In all, 594,895 New Mexicans have registered to get vaccinated.
So why aren't we beginning to open things up and ease these business and job crushing lockdowns?
The criteria are based on 7 day rolling averages, not 1 day results. The trends currently look good for SF county to enter the lower severity zones within a week or so.
so leading up to the election we was sinking faster then the titanic . Now after the fix we are floating up faster then the sun rise, as Don King would say " only in America!!!"
Imagine that: Good government helps people. Starting with Reagan the Republican mantra has been to wreck government. It turns out a smart, tough Governor and a President who wants government to solve problems have a good effect.
Why don't you bother to look at actual data/graphs. Here you go:
https://covidactnow.org/us/new_mexico-nm/county/santa_fe_county/?s=1583523
If you bother to look at the data, you will see that SF County peaked on about November 23rd in terms of new cases per 100k, and for deaths at about the same time. You can see the curves clearly rising and falling on either side of that peak. If you're determined enough you'll find conspiracies everywhere.
But we not "floating up faster than the sun rise". It has taken us more than 2 months to get down to where we are, which is still (at about 18 new cases per 100k rolling 7 day average) too high for us to feel even remotely comfortable. We were at MUCH MUCH lower levels back in October and look how that turned out as people just started doing their stuff again.
One never knows if the death counts include people dying OF Covid or FROM Covid?
Let's say you're a hemophiliac who likes hiking. While hiking, you're attacked by some animal, with several large puncture wounds. Because of your hemophilia, you bleed out and die before anyone can help you.
Did you die of an animal wound or from an animal wound? Does it matter?
"A Santa Fe County woman in her 90s and a Taos County man in his 70s were among the newly reported fatalities. The Taos County man has been hospitalized."
Was that supposed to be "The Taos County man HAD been hospitalized"? If you are a fatality, you are rarely hospitalized afterward.
