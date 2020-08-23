Santa Fe County had 19 additional cases of the coronavirus Sunday, the largest daily total of any county in the state.
The numbers were fresh evidence that Santa Fe's infection rate remains high despite a drop in cases statewide.
Even during a public health crisis, Santa Fe has remained a tourist destination, leading to large numbers of out-of-state visitors. This has contributed to Santa Fe County's higher rate of daily cases, state health officials have said.
Santa Fe County's case rate per 100,000 residents was the highest in the region last week, surpassing Bernalillo, San Juan, Sandoval and Valencia counties, according to the New York Times' COVID-19 tracker.
Overall, New Mexico added 98 cases Sunday to bring the statewide total to 24,396.
The state Department of Health also announced two more deaths — a Bernalillo County man in his 30s and a McKinley County woman in her 60s — to raise the death toll to 745.
As of Sunday, 11,539 people in New Mexico have recovered from the virus while 64 people remain hospitalized.
Many of us would like to know more about what is behind these rising numbers. You mention tourists -- over the past week, are these tourists who are testing positive here in Santa Fe before going home? Or residents/hotel, shop and restaurant workers who were infected by tourists? Health care workers or residents in long-term care facilities? I don't understand why such crucial information -- which helps your readers make decisions for their own health -- is either not available or is being withheld. Or maybe no one is asking the right questions. No one is asking for names, of course, but just an idea of what is happening with COVID in our community. I'm baffled and frustrated by our local paper's seeming inability to do its job. Just copying and pasting data from the the NMDOH website is hardly enough!
