New Mexico health officials on Thursday announced 411 newly confirmed COVID-19 infections and 18 additional deaths from the illness, including a woman in her 70s from Santa Fe County.
The county had 19 new cases of the illness.
The daily count, which includes 18 infections among state inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility, brings the statewide caseload to 181,739 since the first reported cases of pandemic in March.
Health officials said 3,580 New Mexico residents have died from the COVID-19.
On Thursday, there were 284 patients in the state hospitalized for treatment of the illness.
According to data from the state Department of Health, 153,811 people have been fully vaccinated for the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, while 311,904 have received their first dose of the two-shot vaccine.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.