A Santa Fe County woman in her 30s who had been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus was among 19 more New Mexico residents who have died from the illness, state health officials reported Friday.

The deaths bring the state's total toll from the pandemic to 6,535.

Health officials reported 2,104 new cases of the coronavirus, including 114 in Santa County.

Infections among state and federal inmates made up 45 of the new cases, with 30 state prisoners at the Lea County Correctional Facility testing positive.

Bernalillo County had 435 new cases, while Doña Ana County had 419; McKinley County, 136; and San Juan County, 238.

There were 615 hospitalizations of COVID patients in the state.

