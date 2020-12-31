State health officials on Thursday reported 1,684 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 41 more deaths, including a Santa Fe County woman in her 80s who was hospitalized.
New Mexico has had 142,864 confirmed cases since the pandemic started, resulting in 2,477 deaths.
Of the fatalities reported Thursday, two were in Rio Arriba County: a man in his 50s and a woman in her 60s, both of whom were hospitalized, according to the state Department of Health.
The disease has killed 75 residents in Santa Fe County and 42 in Rio Arriba County.
Santa Fe County reported 75 new infections for a total of 7,355.
Bernalillo County had by far the most new cases, with 434, while Doña Ana and Lea counties each added 118 cases.
On Thursday, 803 people in New Mexico were receiving hospital care for COVID-19.
There have been 9,689 hospitalizations statewide and 65,533 New Mexicans have recovered from the illness.
