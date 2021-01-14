State health officials reported 29 more COVID-19 deaths Thursday, including a Santa Fe County woman in her 80s who was hospitalized.
The disease has killed 2,836 New Mexico residents, with 91 fatalities in Santa Fe County.
The state also reported 1,434 new coronavirus cases, bringing the statewide total to 160,543 infections since the pandemic began.
Santa Fe County added 77 new cases, while Bernalillo County had 344, Doña Ana County recorded 166 and San Juan County logged 155.
In all, 10,947 people have been hospitalized in New Mexico with COVID-19, with 691 current hospitalizations.
