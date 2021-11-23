A Santa Fe County woman was among 12 COVID-19 deaths reported statewide Tuesday by the Department of Health.
The woman in her 60s had been hospitalized, according to the agency's daily report. She is one of 180 local residents to be killed by COVID-19.
Other deaths included three people from Doña Ana County, three from Bernalillo County and residents of Valencia, Sandoval, Lea, Luna and McKinley counties.
The state reported 1,189 new cases, including 39 in Santa Fe County. There were 373 cases in Bernalillo County and 214 in Sandoval County.
The state said its positivity rate is now 12.1 percent.
Officials' fears of more hospitalizations through the winter months are now coming true: the Department of Health said 639 people are hospitalized with COVID.
