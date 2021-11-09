A Santa Fe County woman in her 50s was among the victims in the most recent COVID-19 report issued by the state Department of Health.

The woman had been hospitalized and had underlying conditions, according to the department. A woman in her 70s from Rio Arriba County who had been hospitalized and had underlying conditions also died.

The Department of Health said COVID-19 has killed 5,135 New Mexicans since the coronavirus made its first appearance in the state.

New Mexico's eruption of new cases continued Tuesday with 1,137 reported. Forty-two were in Santa Fe County. Bernalillo County led the state with 416 cases. 

Hospitalizations, which state officials use as a marker for how the battle against COVID-19 is going, remained high, at 470.

The top 10 ZIP codes for new cases are:

87031 — Los Lunas, 57

87121 — Southwest Albuquerque, 56

87114 — Northwest Albuquerque, 48

87401 — Farmington, 48

87111 — Northeast Albuquerque, 41

87105 — Southwest Albuquerque, 38

87123 — Southeast Albuquerque, Carnuel, 34

87002  — Belen, 33

87124  — Rio Rancho, 28

87301 — Gallup, 28

Mike Johnson
NM is an embarrassment, and MLG continues with her edicts, mandates, and orders ..........https://www.kob.com/albuquerque-news/new-mexico-ranks-fifth-in-the-country-for-new-covid-19-cases-per-capita/6296023/?cat=500

