A Santa Fe County woman in her 50s was among the victims in the most recent COVID-19 report issued by the state Department of Health.
The woman had been hospitalized and had underlying conditions, according to the department. A woman in her 70s from Rio Arriba County who had been hospitalized and had underlying conditions also died.
The Department of Health said COVID-19 has killed 5,135 New Mexicans since the coronavirus made its first appearance in the state.
New Mexico's eruption of new cases continued Tuesday with 1,137 reported. Forty-two were in Santa Fe County. Bernalillo County led the state with 416 cases.
Hospitalizations, which state officials use as a marker for how the battle against COVID-19 is going, remained high, at 470.
The top 10 ZIP codes for new cases are:
87031 — Los Lunas, 57
87121 — Southwest Albuquerque, 56
87114 — Northwest Albuquerque, 48
87401 — Farmington, 48
87111 — Northeast Albuquerque, 41
87105 — Southwest Albuquerque, 38
87123 — Southeast Albuquerque, Carnuel, 34
87002 — Belen, 33
87124 — Rio Rancho, 28
87301 — Gallup, 28
