Santa Fe County will waive late fees, penalties and interest on water and sewer bills for customers experiencing financial hardship because of the COVID-19 crisis.
It also has halted water and sewer shutoffs because of nonpayment.
"The County understands the difficulty some residents may be experiencing and is working to continue providing services to our residents, while we all abide by Public Health Orders issued by the State," officials said in a news release Thursday.
The city of Santa Fe also has instituted a moratorium on water shut-offs for nonpayment of bills.
Customers who are behind on their bills need to contact the county Utilities Division of Public Works at 505-992-3010 or sfcutil@santafecountynm.gov to set up a payment plan.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.