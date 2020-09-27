Santa Fe County surpassed 1,000 cases of the coronavirus on Sunday as the state total hovered near 29,000 infections.
The Department of Health reported 159 new cases statewide, including 32 in Bernalillo County, 29 in Eddy County and 20 in Doña Ana County.
The number of confirmed cases in Santa Fe County increased to 1,004, with 11 new infections on Sunday.
Bernalillo County has the highest number of confirmed cases with 6,452.
New Mexico has had 28,844 confirmed cases and 870 deaths since the pandemic began in mid-March.
The state said there were no additional deaths on Sunday.
Overall, 16,301 people in New Mexico have recovered from the illness, while 66 remain hospitalized.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.