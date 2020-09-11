A Santa Fe County sheriff’s deputy has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, prompting tests on several employees whom the deputy might have exposed to the virus.
The deputy, who’s now quarantined, was tested Thursday after notifying supervisors of a possible infection from an event outside of work, said Juan Ríos, a sheriff’s office spokesman.
“This is the only deputy who has [ever] tested positive,” Ríos said.
The deputy did not work any shifts between the time of attending the event and testing positive, which means there’s no chance the deputy spread the virus to members of the public while on the job, Ríos said.
Officials traced the employees with whom the deputy came into contact and tested them. They are quarantined while they await test results, Ríos said, adding that none of them are deputies.
The deputy and anyone else who tests positive won’t return to work until tests show they’ve fully recovered and the state Department of Health clears them, he said.
Areas in the office where the deputy worked, such as the briefing room, were disinfected, he said.
All sheriff’s office employees, including the nearly 100 deputies, are required to wear masks, whether working in the office or in the field, Ríos said.
“Every step of the way, public Health Department guidelines will be followed,” Ríos said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.