Santa Fe County reported 20 new cases of the coronavirus Friday, its largest daily case count in more than a month.
There were 238 new infections statewide, including 73 in Bernalillo County, 36 in Doña Ana County and 22 in San Juan County.
The state Department of Health also reported seven additional deaths related to COVID-19, with Bernalillo, Doña Ana and Sandoval counties each recording two fatalities and San Juan County adding another casualty.
In recent weeks, Santa Fe County has shown steady improvement in its coronavirus statistics and received a turquoise designation earlier this week from the state, allowing restaurants, entertainment venues and other businesses to operate with fewer COVID-19 restrictions.
Friday's tally was the county's largest since Feb. 19, when it had 22 new cases.
In all, 190,716 New Mexicans have been infected with the virus, resulting in 3,923 deaths.
The state said 124 people were receiving hospital care for COVID-19 in New Mexico.
