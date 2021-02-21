The New Mexico Department of Health reported 320 new cases of the coronavirus Sunday, with three infections in Santa Fe County.
The state also reported 14 additional deaths related to COVID-19, including a Santa Fe County man in his 70s who had underlying conditions.
New Mexico has had 182,789 infections and 3,624 deaths since the pandemic began.
Santa Fe County has recorded 9,513 cases, resulting in 134 deaths.
On Sunday, 242 patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 in New Mexico.
