The New Mexico Department of Health announced a Santa Fe County woman in her 80s was among 14 new COVID-related deaths Sunday as the statewide death toll during the pandemic reached 1,118.
The department also announced 1,214 new cases of the novel coronavirus, including a record 128 infections in Santa Fe County.
The county's previous single-day high was 97 cases on Tuesday.
As of Sunday, 79 percent of general beds and 74 percent of intensive care beds across New Mexico hospitals were occupied, including 436 patients hospitalized for COVID-19.
In addition to the Santa Fe County death, a Rio Arriba County man in his 80s died of the disease. He had been a resident of the Suites at Rio Vista in Rio Rancho, according to the health department.
Bernalillo County recorded five more fatalities, Eddy and Valencia counties both added two and Doña Ana, McKinley and San Juan counties each had one.
Bernalillo County also had the most new infections with 276, while Doña Ana County had 146.
Chaves and Curry counties both added 88 cases, Eddy County had 79 and Lea County had 68.
The Roswell Correctional Center had 78 new cases. It has recorded 135 infections in the past week and has logged 213 cases since the pandemic began.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Where are the infections in Santa Fe County?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.