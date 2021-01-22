State health officials on Friday reported 33 more COVID-19 deaths, including four Santa Fe County residents.
Among the local deaths were a man in his 60s, a man in his 90s, a woman in her 70s and a woman in her 80s, according to the New Mexico Department of Health.
A Rio Arriba County woman in her 80s was also among the deaths reported Friday.
COVID-19 has killed 3,077 New Mexicans, including 108 residents in Santa Fe County and 51 in Rio Arriba County.
Health officials also reported 921 new cases of the coronavirus, increasing the statewide total to 167,731. Of the new cases reported Friday, 39 were in Santa Fe County.
The state also reported an outbreak at the Penitentiary of New Mexico near Santa Fe, where 26 new cases were detected among inmates.
There were 624 people receiving hospital care for COVID-19 in New Mexico.
Just got back from Home Depot and people are NOT wearing masks, It’s just consideration because we are in distress it’s not political, I called HD and their policy is to offer a mask but not policing and if that’s the case I prefer to shop at Big Joe’s from now on and will have things delivered if and when I need it.
