Four Santa Fe County residents were among a record 35 COVID-related deaths reported Friday by the New Mexico Department of Health.
Since the pandemic began, the state has recorded 1,504 deaths, including 35 in Santa Fe County.
Two of the fatalities reported Friday were women who were residents of Mi Casa Bonita, an assisted living facility in Santa Fe. One of the women was in her 80s and the other in her 90s.
The other Santa Fe County deaths were a woman in her 80s who lived at the Montecito and a man in his 90s who had been hospitalized.
Taos County had five additional deaths, bringing its total to 21.
The state also reported 2,076 new cases of the novel coronavirus, with 145 additional infections in Santa Fe County. Overall, New Mexico has had 91,852 confirmed cases.
As of Friday, 874 people in New Mexico were receiving hospital treatment for COVID-19.
Fourteen counties had additional fatalities Friday, with eight reporting more than one new death.
The state's previous high for deaths in a single day was 33 on Sunday.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.