Double-digit counts of novel coronavirus cases in southeastern New Mexico drove a jump in the state's daily number Thursday.
New Mexico logged 202 new cases, including 12 in Santa Fe County, 37 in Bernalillo County and 29 in Doña Ana County. But the daily spike was centered in the state's southwestern corner, where Eddy County had 32 new positive test results, Chaves County had 22, Lea County had 19 and Curry County had 14.
The state has had a total of 25,812 cases of the virus and 791 deaths. Health officials reported one new death Thursday, a woman in her 70s from Doña Ana County.
There were 75 people hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, and 13,283 patients had recovered by Thursday, officials said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.