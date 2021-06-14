New Mexico recorded 230 new COVID-19 cases during a three-day period, the state Department of Health reported Monday.
In addition, the state suffered five additional deaths, including a man in his 40s from Rio Arriba County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. As of Monday, New Mexico has seen 4,302 deaths and 204,271 infections.
Santa Fe County had 20 COVID-19 cases over the weekend and Monday. Bernalillo County led the state with 57.
Eighty-nine residents are in hospitals with the disease.
New Mexico continues to edge toward the 60 percent mark in vaccinations, with 57.9 percent of those eligible fully vaccinated. For those ages 12 to 15, 12.5 percent have completed their course of inoculations. More than 24 percent in that age group have received at least one vaccination.
