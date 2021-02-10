A Santa Fe County man in his 60s and a woman in her 70s were among 31 more COVID-19 fatalities, New Mexico health officials announced Wednesday.
The deaths, a higher toll than in most recent days, included four residents of Rio Arriba County.
The state reported 512 new cases of the novel coronavirus, with 25 in Santa Fe County. Bernalillo and Doña Ana counties led the daily count, with 122 and 111, respectively. The state's total caseload is now 178,790, with a total of 3,461 deaths.
There were 379 patients in the state hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 on Wednesday, state data showed.
The virus' spread has slowed significantly, the state reported, leading several counties to earn a yellow or green status, which allows businesses to operate under less stringent COVID-19 restrictions. Santa Fe County advanced to a yellow status from red.
The news comes as the state continues to roll out vaccinations. So far, more than 101,000 people in the state have received both doses of the two-shot vaccines, the data shows, and over 264,000 have received their first shot.
However, an updated vaccination map shows Santa Fe County with a reduced number of residents who have received at least their first shot. The number dropped to 25,550 from more than 40,000 previously.
The state said it had been reporting the number of doses administered in each county but has changed the reporting method to show vaccinations by patients' county of residence.
