A man in his 70s from Santa Fe County was among four recent victims of COVID-19, the state Department of Health reported Wednesday.
The man was hospitalized, according to the department report, and was the 146th county victim of the coronavirus. In all, 4,122 New Mexicans have died from the disease.
Other victims in Monday's report were from Bernalillo, Doña Ana and Valencia counties.
The state said 160 new cases of the virus were reported, including 16 in Santa fe County. Bernalillo County, by far the state's most populous, led the list with 53 new cases.
The state said 156 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in New Mexico hospitals, with 52.9 percent of those eligible fully vaccinated. Santa Fe County had 60 percent of its eligible population vaccinated and a positivity rate of 2.88 percent.
