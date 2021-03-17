A Santa Fe County man in his 80s was among the 12 additional COVID-19-related deaths reported Wednesday by the New Mexico Department of Health, raising the statewide toll to 3,872.
A Los Alamos County woman in her 80s also was among the newly reported deaths. She had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Sombrillo Nursing Home in Los Alamos.
The state reported 255 new cases of the coronavirus, including nine in Santa Fe County, 77 in Doña Ana County and 58 in Bernalillo County.
There were 123 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in New Mexico.
As of Wednesday, 35.4 percent of New Mexicans had received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, while 20.8 percent were fully vaccinated.
Around 31 percent of Santa Fe County residents were partially vaccinated and 16.9 percent were fully vaccinated.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Friends, both in early 70's with health conditions still waiting for the vaccine. Their son, 40's with no health problems (can't say for sure what he put down on registration) got the call today. New Mexico proud, and old folks keep dying.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.