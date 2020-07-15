Santa Fe County on Wednesday logged its highest daily count yet of new novel coronavirus cases, and New Mexico reported a near-record tally — numbers that underscore an increasingly dour outlook for the state as it battles an enduring pandemic.
Health officials reported 330 new cases of the virus statewide, including 29 in Santa Fe County.
Nearly half of the new cases reported Wednesday were in Bernalillo County, the state's most populous, while 35 were in Doña Ana County, which has become a hot spot in recent weeks.
The state now has a total of 15,841 cases, with 380 in Santa Fe County. While the state's increase during a surge in the last four weeks has been significant, at 57 percent, the county has seen a 109 percent rise in the same period.
David Morgan, a spokesman for the state Department of Health, said Santa Fe County's spike doesn't appear to be tied to an outbreak at a business or a cluster of cases in a specific area.
"There's too many out and about and not masking and spreading," he said, reiterating a message the governor and health officials have repeated since cases began to spike in recent weeks.
State data show more than 48 percent of the county's coronavirus cases are concentrated in the city of Santa Fe's southwest neighborhoods and the La Cienega area. But numbers also are rising in downtown and east-side neighborhoods.
Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber and a city spokeswoman did not respond to requests for comment on the rising number of infections in the city.
During a virtual news conference Monday, the mayor said the pandemic “continues to be front of mind for all of us.” He urged residents to “rededicate” themselves to being disciplined in bending the curve and stopping the spread of the disease.
“We’re seeing ongoing spikes around the state, so much so that in parts of New Mexico, even large-box stores are being closed down. That happened down in Las Cruces,” he said, referring to a Walmart Supercenter the state forced to close after four employees tested positive.
Nora Meyers Sackett, a spokeswoman for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, said in an email Wednesday, "The continued increase of daily new cases across the state is not good news, and it means that New Mexicans are not taking the necessary action to slow the spread of COVID-19 and literally save lives in their communities.
"Everyone needs to be wearing a mask and not gathering in groups — that includes hanging out with people you don't live with," she added. "Any interaction is an opportunity for the virus to spread."
Wednesday's surge in coronavirus cases came as Santa Fe Public Schools announced it will start the year with buildings shuttered and lessons provided remotely to protect teachers, staff and students from increasing health risks.
Two district employees and two contract workers received positive test results this week, school officials said.
A day earlier, officials in the West Las Vegas and Los Alamos school districts announced they, too, will begin the year with distance-learning programs.
The state has not yet reported any child deaths from COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, but a growing number of school-age kids have tested positive.
Across the state and in Santa Fe County, 14 percent of confirmed cases are in children and youth 19 and under. More than half of cases, both state- and countywide, are in people under 40.
State Human Services Secretary David Scrase said in a news conference last week the state is seeing more medical complications and fatalities in younger populations.
State officials on Wednesday reported six new deaths from COVID-19: a man in his 70s from Bernalillo County, who was a resident of the Princeton Place facility in Albuquerque; a man in his 70s from Doña Ana County; a man in his 70s and a woman in her 80s from McKinley County; a man in his 30s from Sandoval County; and a woman in her 60s from San Juan County.
The total number of deaths in the state is now 557. Two-thirds of those patients were residents of McKinley and San Juan counties in northwestern New Mexico, which was the state's COVID-19 epicenter in earlier weeks of the pandemic.
There are now 174 New Mexico patients hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19, health officials said. That's up from 127 two weeks ago.
About 6,500 people have recovered from the illness, and 437,000 tests for the virus have been conducted in the state, including nearly 27,000 in Santa Fe County.
Daniel J. Chacón of The New Mexican contributed to this report.
