The New Mexico Department of Health reported 24 additional COVID-19 deaths Saturday, including a Santa Fe County man in his 90s, to bring the statewide toll to 1,913.
Health officials also reported 1,803 new cases of the novel coronavirus, with 90 additional infections in Santa Fe County.
Correctional facilities reported 30 new cases, including another infection at the Penitentiary of New Mexico near Santa Fe.
On Saturday, 907 people were hospitalized in New Mexico with COVID-19. The state has had 118,358 known cases and 7,832 total hospitalizations since March.
Santa Fe County has recorded 6,284 confirmed cases and 46 deaths.
