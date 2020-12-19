State health officials reported 27 additional COVID-19 deaths Saturday; none were in Santa Fe County.
The state also reported 1,442 new cases of the novel coronavirus, with 66 infections in Santa Fe County.
Bernalillo County had 449 new cases and seven more deaths. Rio Arriba County added 25 new cases, Taos County 16 and Los Alamos County three.
On Saturday, 891 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the state Department of Health.
New Mexico has had 128,930 confirmed cases, 2,155 deaths and 8,694 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
Vaccine Logistics Chief Takes Blame For Confusion Over Deliveries
Gen. Gustave F. Perna, who heads Operation Warp Speed, the Trump administration’s multiagency effort to get coronavirus vaccines out to Americans, apologized repeatedly Saturday morning for confusion over vaccine deliveries to states.
He attributed some of the problems to the federal government’s miscalculation of how many doses of Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine could be shipped. The discrepancies disrupted vaccination plans and stirred consternation in at least 14 states.
Perna is in charge of the logistics for distributing the coronavirus vaccines to the states, and he took full and sole responsibility for the delays and confusion around the vaccine rollout, and for the discrepancies between the number of doses that states were expecting and what they are receiving.
“It was my fault,” he said at a news conference. “I want to take personal responsibility for the miscommunication."
He said the number of vaccines available to allocate ended up being lower than initial forecasts.
He added that he did not understand with “exactness” the requirements for the release of each batch of doses. He referred several times to the Food and Drug Administration’s involvement but was unclear about how that would have delayed shipments.
The FDA merely requires a certificate that includes the results of quality control tests for each lot of vaccine at least 48 hours before distribution and does not require the certificates be reviewed before shipments occur. That enables the FDA to keep track of the batches being shipped. The requirement is included in the emergency authorization paperwork the FDA sent to Pfizer.
Officials in Oregon, Iowa, Washington, Massachusetts, Wisconsin, Vermont, Minnesota, Nevada, Connecticut, California, Michigan, Idaho, Virginia and New Jersey said that they were caught off guard Wednesday when they learned that next week’s shipment of the vaccine would contain fewer doses than the first week’s.
Staff and wire reports
