New Mexico has experienced its first 1,000-plus day in COVID-19 cases. The state on Thursday said a surge in Bernalillo and Doña Ana counties spurred 1,082 new COVID-19 cases, with the two largest metropolitan areas accounting for nearly half of New Mexico's total.
Bernalillo County reported 260 new cases, and Doña Ana had 248. There also were 106 new cases reported in Luna County. Santa Fe County reported 51 new cases
The state also reported one new case among inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico near Santa Fe, which had seen only one case in the past several months.
In addition, the state reported three new deaths: a man in his 70s from Bernalillo County, a man in his 90s from Grant County and a woman in her 20s from Sandoval County.
New Mexico has seen 994 deaths since the pandemic began in March.
The state's hospitals also continued to feel the brunt of the COVID-19 onslaught. Eighty percent of general beds and 75 percent of intensive care unit beds were occupied Thursday. In all, 323 people were hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19.
MLG, buy a clue, or Google one, it's not working. As Churchill said: "However beautiful the strategy, you should occasionally look at the results......you are a loser.
And what would be your 3, or perhaps 5 point plan be Mr. Johnson, if you were in charge that is? And is there anywhere in the world that some other government has implemented such a plan, similar to the one you would advocate? And what have the results of this better plan proven to be, to date?
Sweden.
Was I talking to you?
Whatever she does, getting buy-in on critical strategies is the bottom line. You don't get buy in by hectoring people. You get it by convincing them.
But trump says we've rounded the corner and it's disappearing. His White House report says COVID-19 was defeated.[censored]
Trump is not in charge of what is happening in NM, MLG is, she makes all the decisions, Trump makes none, perhaps you should look at who is really responsible for this disaster in NM.
She's done a great job keeping the idiots at bay. FACT.
And princess pumpkin patch is still strutting and telling everyone her health restrictions (most stringent in the country) are working. Stand by for Shutdown III on, or shortly thereafter, voting day. She ruined the NM economy, put tens of thousands out of work, destroyed the tourist industry and trashed the NM tax base for nothing. For more of the same, vote blue next week.
