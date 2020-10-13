The New Mexican
Remember when 10 new COVID-19 cases in Santa Fe County seemed like a lot?
Those days are gone.
The county reported 41 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, its highest number since the novel coronavirus crisis began in the spring. Santa Fe has seen 1,240 cases since March, the eighth most among New Mexico’s 33 counties.
Like other New Mexico counties, the Santa Fe area has been both a picture of good and bad news in battling the virus. But the case count — a significant chunk of the state’s overall total of 355 on Tuesday — brought this part of the state closer to Bernalillo and Doña Ana counties, where cases have been rising for the past several weeks.
Bernalillo County reported 121 new cases Tuesday; Doña Ana had 50.
In addition, the state announced three more people had died: a man in his 80s from Bernalillo County, a woman in her 60s from Bernalillo County and a woman in her 90s from Curry County.
In all, 918 New Mexicans have died of causes related to COVID-19.
The state said 125 people were hospitalized with the virus. It listed 18,960 people as having recovered.
The state again renewed its call for increased vigilance against COVID-19, with Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham adjusting state health orders on public gatherings and hotel occupancy, among other things. Noting the state has missed its gating criteria requirements, she said it remained possible to renew more stringent public health requirements.
“The crisis is not over,” she said in a statement. “The virus is still with us.”
Our governors health restrictions are not working. But grishy the clown says it's not her fault, it's yours. More pain to be handed out shortly but not before the election as we "peasants" may pass out some pain of our own to dems in the voting booth. If you like what's going on in the state and city, keep voting blue. Believe me, it's not going to get any better.
The high count for SFe is no surprise. Visit the grocery stores, and the only thing people seem to be doing is wearing masks. The rest, distancing, hand washing, even controlling occupancy, is gone by the boards. The message; that masks work WITH the other measures, seems lost. Also, the masks in use are, due to poor guidance from the Governor, "face coverings", which are much less effective than N-95. In other words the "messaging" from the Governor has failed, and Covid is on the loose. By constantly telling us what to do, and giving conflicting instructions, her credibility is shot. We're in trouble. The only thing I can see helping is to appoint a REAL person, with credentials, to lead the Covid fight. Michelle never had credentials, and just confuses us. Shouting is no substitute for knowledge. She needs to learn that.
Chris Mechels, you have many valid points. Folks are not taking COVID-19 seriously. Gov. MLG needs to make testing mandatory. Only then will we get true numbers. Folks don't want to wait in line for hours to get tested. Currently I am in Central Florida. Here you can get tested a CVS, Walmart and Walgreens drive-up windows. They also have pop-up testing. There numbers are high but business are open.
