The death toll from COVID-19 grew by 12 in New Mexico, according to a report Wednesday from the state Department of Health.
Four of the fatalities were in Otero County; three were in San Juan County. The death toll now stands at 5,215.
The state reported 1,530 new cases, with a seven-day positivity rate of 12.3 percent. Bernalillo County again led the state with 424 cases; there were 236 in Doña Ana County. Three others — Sandoval, McKinley and San Juan counties — each exceeded 100 cases.
Santa Fe County reported 28 new cases. There were 34 in Rio Arriba County and five in Los Alamos County.
There are 539 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in New Mexico.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.