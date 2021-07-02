The New Mexico Department of Health on Friday reported 86 new cases of the coronavirus and one more death.
Santa Fe County had 11 additional infections, while Bernalillo County added 22, Doña Ana County reported nine, and Rio Arriba and Sandoval counties both logged seven.
The newly reported fatality was a Doña Ana County woman in her 90s.
The virus has infected 205,715 New Mexicans, resulting in 4,344 deaths.
The state said 67 people were hospitalized Friday for COVID-19, down from 72 on Thursday.
As of Friday, 69.5 percent of Santa Fe County residents were fully vaccinated. Statewide, 62.5 percent of residents were inoculated.
A Santa Fe resident won $250,000 in the state’s Vax 2 the Max Sweepstakes on Friday. The state did not disclose the winner's name.
Fully vaccinated residents who are at least 18 years old may opt in for a chance to win the $5 million grand prize, and adults who have received at least one shot are eligible for the smaller regional drawings as part of the sweepstakes.
