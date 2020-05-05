Santa Fe County will have fewer polling sites for the June 2 primary because election authorities expect more people to cast ballots by mail rather than voting in person during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Santa Fe County Commission voted 4-0 Monday during a special meeting to reduce the number of polling places to 19 from 30. Commissioner Rudy Garcia was absent.
The move will mostly affect rural areas such as Chimayó and Stanley.
"We've tried to figure out every which way we could to successfully manage an election under the circumstances," Santa Fe County Clerk Geraldine Salazar told the commission.
Commissioner Anna Hamilton said she was concerned that the reduction might lead to "unintentional voter suppression" because some people might be confused about where to vote.
Salazar said her staff will post signs at the closed sites directing voters to other polling places.
Last month, the New Mexico Supreme Court rejected a petition from county clerks to conduct the primary election solely by mail.
The move forced election officials to scramble to find ways to keep voters and poll workers safe during the pandemic.
On Tuesday, the first trickle of voting began at the offices of county clerks throughout the state, where ballots can be filled out in person or dropped off.
New Mexico's governor and secretary of state are encouraging as many people as possible to vote by mail. Registered voters have until May 28 to apply for an absentee ballot.
In-person voting will be offered more broadly at early voting centers starting May 16 and on Election Day at traditional precinct polls.
Secretary of State's Office spokesman Alex Curtas said about 985,000 applications for absentee ballots have been sent to potential voters. More than 91,000 requests for absentee ballots have been made.
