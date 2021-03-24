Santa Fe County will operate in the turquoise category — the least restrictive level in New Mexico's color-coded system of determining a county's level of risk of COVID-19 — for the next two weeks, state officials announced Wednesday.
The change in color means that local restaurants, theaters, bars and other businesses can operate with fewer COVID-19 restrictions.
A dozen other counties, including Los Alamos, are turquoise, according to the state's updated map. Rio Arriba and Taos counties are among 10 jurisdictions that will operate at the green level, and 10 counties are in the yellow category.
No county will operate in the red tier, the highest level of public health restrictions.
To reach the turquoise level, a county must have a test positivity rate below 5 percent and a per-capita case rate of fewer than 8 per 100,000 for two consecutive biweekly map updates.
In Santa Fe County, restaurants will be allowed to expand indoor dining to 75 percent of maximum capacity. Bars, clubs and large entertainment venues can operate at 33 percent indoor capacity, with outdoor spaces allowed to operate at 75 percent capacity.
