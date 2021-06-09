Two Santa Fe County men and a Rio Arriba County woman were among five additional COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday by state health officials.
One of the Santa Fe County men was in his 50s; the other was in his 70s. Both were hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The Rio Arriba County woman was in her 40s and had underlying conditions. The other newly reported fatalities were in Bernalillo and San Juan counties.
COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 4,292 New Mexicans, including 149 Santa Fe County residents and 76 Rio Arriba County residents.
The state also reported 94 new cases of the coronavirus, including 11 in Santa Fe County, 29 in Bernalillo County, nine in San Juan County and eight in Doña Ana County. In all, the state has had 203,823 confirmed cases.
As of Wednesday, 100 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 in New Mexico.
