COVID-19 claimed the life of a man from Santa Fe County and six other New Mexicans, the state said Tuesday.
The Santa Fe County man, who was not identified, was in his 70s and had been hospitalized. To date, five residents of the county have been among the victims of the novel coronavirus, which has resulted in 830 deaths statewide since the crisis began.
The other deaths reported Tuesday included: a man in his 40s from Bernalillo County, a woman in her 70s from Luna County, a woman in her 60s from McKinely County, a woman in her 70s from Otero County, a man in his 90s from Sandoval County and a woman in her 70s from Taos County.
The state reported 82 new cases Tuesday, bringing the overall total to 26,923. Bernalillo County had 17 new cases, with 12 in McKinley County. Santa Fe County reported three cases.
There were four cases among state Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility.
The state said 59 people were in New Mexico hospitals Tuesday with COVID-19, and 14,634 were designated as having recovered.
