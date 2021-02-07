State health officials reported 13 additional COVID-19 deaths Sunday, including a Santa Fe County man in his 70s who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The statewide death toll since the start of the pandemic is now 3,399, with 124 fatalities in Santa Fe County.
The state also reported 349 new cases of the coronavirus, including 12 infections in Santa Fe County. Overall, New Mexico has had 177,556 confirmed cases.
On Sunday, 403 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in New Mexico.
The state has administered 340,047 doses of the coronavirus vaccine. More than 88,000 residents have received both doses of the two-shot vaccine.
So far, 590,422 people have registered to get vaccinated.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.