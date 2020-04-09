A state District Court judge has ordered the release of a Santa Fe County jail inmate with a rare autoimmune disorder because the woman's condition makes her more susceptible to contracting the novel coronavirus.
The American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico filed a petition April 3 seeking Yesenia Evans' release.
The mother of three, who suffers from linear scleroderma, had been serving a 12-month sentence for a parole violation after having pleaded guilty to forgery, according to court records.
Evans' attorney, Jennifer Burrill, filed an expedited motion for Evans' release Tuesday. It was granted Wednesday by state District Court Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer.
Burrill said Evans was given an unsatisfactory release from probation but will not have to return to jail in the case.
Burrill and the ACLU are among those calling for inmates to be released from state and county detention centers in light of the COVID-19 crisis.
As of Thursday morning, five people had been released from state prisons in accordance with a recent order from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham directing the state Corrections Department to release select inmates who are within 30 days of fulfilling their sentences.
